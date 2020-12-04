SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 2000 vacancies ends today, here’s direct link to apply online

education

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 09:13 IST

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for the recruitment of SBI Probationary Officer (PO) will close on Friday, December 4, 2020, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2020 online at sbi.co.in. The last date for printing your application is December 19, 2020.

The bank will hold the online preliminary examination on December 31, 2020, and January 2, 4, and 5, 2021. The results for which is scheduled to be declared in 3rd week of January 2021. Candidates who will qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains on January 29, 2021. The results for which is scheduled to be declared in 3rd/ 4th week of Februray 2021.

SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.

“Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply,” reads the official notice.

Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

