e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 2000 vacancies ends today, here’s direct link to apply online

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 2000 vacancies ends today, here’s direct link to apply online

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2020 online at sbi.co.in. The last date for printing your application is December 19, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 09:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI PO Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
SBI PO Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for the recruitment of SBI Probationary Officer (PO) will close on Friday, December 4, 2020, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2020 online at sbi.co.in. The last date for printing your application is December 19, 2020.

The bank will hold the online preliminary examination on December 31, 2020, and January 2, 4, and 5, 2021. The results for which is scheduled to be declared in 3rd week of January 2021. Candidates who will qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains on January 29, 2021. The results for which is scheduled to be declared in 3rd/ 4th week of Februray 2021.

SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.

“Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2020. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant may also apply,” reads the official notice.

Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
GHMC election results today: A high-stakes battle for BJP, TRS
GHMC election results today: A high-stakes battle for BJP, TRS
Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression; holiday in Kerala, Puducherry
Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression; holiday in Kerala, Puducherry
PM to chair all-party meeting on Covid-19 today
PM to chair all-party meeting on Covid-19 today
Govt agrees to review farmers’ key demands
Govt agrees to review farmers’ key demands
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Rechargeable Jeep Wrangler set for 2021 launch, claims to be ‘out of this world’
Rechargeable Jeep Wrangler set for 2021 launch, claims to be ‘out of this world’
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In