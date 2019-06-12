SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Last date today to apply for 579 vacancies of specialist cadre officer
State Bank of India is hiring 579 specialist cadre officers in 10 different posts. Today, June 12 is the last date to apply for the posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online at sbi.co.in/careers.education Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
State Bank of India is recruiting 579 specialist cadre officers for 10 different posts. Today is the last date to apply for the posts. The application process is going on since May 23 and will close on June 12. If you have not yet applied for the posts, do it now.
Candidates can apply for the posts online at sbi.co.in/careers.
The job will be contractual in nature.The contract period is of five years including one year for probation for all the posts.
There will be no written test for the recruitment. The selection of candidates will be done on shortlisting and interview basis.
“Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard,” the official notification reads.
Click here to check official notification
Details of vacancy:
Head (Product, Investment & Research) – 1 post
Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – 1 post
Relationship Manager,
Relationship Manager (e-Wealth),
Relationship Manager (NRI) – 486 posts
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – 20 posts
Customer Relationship Executive – 66 posts
Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – 1 post
Central Operation Team Support – 3 posts
Risk & Compliance Officer – 1 post
Here’s thedirect link to apply online
Education Qualification/ Experience required for each post:
Pay Scale:
1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) – Rs 80.00 lacs to Rs 99.62 lacs
2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs
3. Relationship Manager – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
4. Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
5. Relationship Manager (NRI) – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
6. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 28.00 lacs
7. Customer Relationship Executive – Rs 2.00 lacs to Rs 3.00 lacs
8. Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs
9. Central Operation Team Support – Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
10. Risk & Compliance Officer – Rs 22.00 lacs to Rs 27.00 lacs
First Published: Jun 12, 2019 08:44 IST