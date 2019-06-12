SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Last date today to apply for 579 vacancies of specialist cadre officer

State Bank of India is recruiting 579 specialist cadre officers for 10 different posts. Today is the last date to apply for the posts. The application process is going on since May 23 and will close on June 12. If you have not yet applied for the posts, do it now.

Candidates can apply for the posts online at sbi.co.in/careers.

The job will be contractual in nature.The contract period is of five years including one year for probation for all the posts.

There will be no written test for the recruitment. The selection of candidates will be done on shortlisting and interview basis.

“Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard,” the official notification reads.

Click here to check official notification

Details of vacancy:

Head (Product, Investment & Research) – 1 post

Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – 1 post

Relationship Manager,

Relationship Manager (e-Wealth),

Relationship Manager (NRI) – 486 posts

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – 20 posts

Customer Relationship Executive – 66 posts

Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – 1 post

Central Operation Team Support – 3 posts

Risk & Compliance Officer – 1 post

Here’s thedirect link to apply online

Education Qualification/ Experience required for each post:

Pay Scale:

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) – Rs 80.00 lacs to Rs 99.62 lacs

2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs

3. Relationship Manager – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs

4. Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs

5. Relationship Manager (NRI) – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs

6. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 28.00 lacs

7. Customer Relationship Executive – Rs 2.00 lacs to Rs 3.00 lacs

8. Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs

9. Central Operation Team Support – Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs

10. Risk & Compliance Officer – Rs 22.00 lacs to Rs 27.00 lacs

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 08:44 IST