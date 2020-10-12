SC allows NTA to conduct NEET for Covid-19 affected students on Oct 14

education

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:13 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) for students who had missed the first round of the examination due to Covid-19 pandemic. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had approached the top court on Monday seeking permission to conduct NEET for such students.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde allowed National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET exam. The second round of the exam will be conducted on October 14 and its results will be announced on October 16.

NTA had conducted the first round of NEET-UG exam on September 13 for which 15.9 lakh candidates had registered.