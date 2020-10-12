e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SC allows NTA to conduct NEET for Covid-19 affected students on Oct 14

SC allows NTA to conduct NEET for Covid-19 affected students on Oct 14

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) for students who had missed the first round of the examination due to Covid-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:13 IST
Abraham Thomas|
Abraham Thomas|
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court
Supreme Court(PTI)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) for students who had missed the first round of the examination due to Covid-19 pandemic. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had approached the top court on Monday seeking permission to conduct NEET for such students.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde allowed National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET exam. The second round of the exam will be conducted on October 14 and its results will be announced on October 16.

NTA had conducted the first round of NEET-UG exam on September 13 for which 15.9 lakh candidates had registered.

top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
FM Sitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
FM Sitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
‘Kid showed great composure’:Steve Smith impressed by two Indian youngsters
‘Kid showed great composure’:Steve Smith impressed by two Indian youngsters
‘Issue bound to arise’: SC notice to Govt on plea against farm laws
‘Issue bound to arise’: SC notice to Govt on plea against farm laws
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In