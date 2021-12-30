SC notice to AP on plea against condition of 3-year practice as lawyer to appear in civil judge exam

e-paper
The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea challenging the stipulated condition of three years practice as an advocate to be eligible for appearing in exam for appointment as civil judge in the state.

Dec 30, 2020
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Supreme Court
Supreme Court(PTI)
         

While agreeing to hear the plea, a vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Aniruddha Bose also issued notice to the Registrar (recruitment) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the petition.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by R Venkatesh who has challenged the condition in the Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service Rules which stipulates that a person eligible to apply for post of civil judge has to be practising as an advocate for not less than three years.

The plea has also questioned the December 3 notification, which has invited application for general recruitment to the post of civil judge (junior division) and said that the recruitment process shall be governed by Andhra Pradesh State Judicial (Service and Cadre) Rules 2007.

The petitioner’s counsel told the bench that as per the December 3 notification, the last date for submission of online application was January 2.

The bench, while issuing notice on the petition, listed it for hearing on January 5.

