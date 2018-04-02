 SC to hear pleas challenging CBSE’s decision to re-conduct Class 10 maths exam on Wednesday | education | Hindustan Times
SC to hear pleas challenging CBSE’s decision to re-conduct Class 10 maths exam on Wednesday

The government on March 30 announced that re-examination will be held for Class 12 economics paper throughout the country on April 25.

Board Exams 2018 Updated: Apr 02, 2018 14:43 IST
A view of CBSE headquarters at Patparganj in East Delhi on Friday.
A view of CBSE headquarters at Patparganj in East Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to re-conduct maths exams for Class 10 after its question paper was leaked on March 28.

The bench headed by the Chief Justice Dipak Misra said on Monday decided to take up the matter after it was mentioned for an urgent hearing.

Besides challenging the re-conduct of the exam, the petitioners have sought a probe into the leak and declaration of results on the basis of exams already conducted.

The government on March 30 announced that re-examination will be held for Class 12 economics paper throughout the country on April 25 while fresh test for Class 10 maths paper will be held only in Delhi, NCR and Haryana in July.

