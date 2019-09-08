Scholarships offered to 30 students from 19 IITs under Ratti Chhatr programme

education

Panasonic India on Saturday offered scholarships to 30 students from 19 IITs under its Ratti Chhatr programme. The company’s flagship scholarship programme, held at Hotel Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, was aimed at providing assistance to select undergraduate students, enabling them to pursue higher education at their respective Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

The 2019 Ratti Chhatr Scholarship Program received over 380 applications, of which 234 applications were shortlisted. Based on an online test conducted, 160 students were interviewed, out of which Panasonic India selected 30 winners from 19 IITs across the country.

Congratulating the winners, chief guest Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, said, “I would like to congratulate these meritorious students, whose persistent hard work has brought them here today. Panasonic India’s ongoing efforts to catapult the young achievers’ dreams and aspirations forward with their Ratti Chhatr scholarship program is truly commendable. Such programs provide young students with support in both education and skill-development to help them study at the top-ranking institutions of the country like the IIT’s.”

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, said, “Connecting aspirations with skills, Panasonic India’s Ratti Chhatr scholarship program is aimed at providing financial assistance to the young achievers to help them with good education and encourage skill development. We sincerely wish that our efforts can help transform these young students into competent and confident leaders of tomorrow. We congratulate the winners and hope that this small token of appreciation will contribute in realising their ambitions.”

