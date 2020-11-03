e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / School building built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal

School building built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal

A school building constructed with India’s assistance has been inaugurated in Nepal’s central Nawalpur district.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kathmandu
The new school building is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu. .
The new school building is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu. .(HT file/ Representative image)
         

A school building constructed with India’s assistance has been inaugurated in Nepal’s central Nawalpur district.

The new building of Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School in Devchuli of Nawalpur district was built with the Indian government’s financial assistance of NRs 25.83 million.

Representatives of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee and local leaders jointly inaugurated the school building via video-conferencing on Monday.

The new building has three floors, including 16 classrooms, laboratories, administration and staff rooms, meeting hall, canteen, medical room and sanitation facilities.

Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School, established in 1969, offers classes upto plus-two and over 55% of the student are girls.

The new school building is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

tags
top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Bankrupt Indian airline Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Bankrupt Indian airline Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In