Home / Education / Schools closed due to rain: Live Updates from different states
Live

Schools closed due to rain: Live Updates from different states

Jul 10, 2023 08:10 PM IST
OPEN APP

School Closed News Today Live Updates: Check updates from different states as rainfall and extreme weather result in closure of schools.

School Closed News Today Live Updates: Several states across the country have been forced to announce unplanned school holidays as extreme weather conditions and continued rain disrupt human activities. All schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region are closed today as it recorded 261mm of rain between Saturday and Sunday.

Schools closed news live updates
Schools closed news live updates(HT File Photo)

Administrations of Gurgaon and Gautam Budh Nagar have also announced school closure on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration has decided to keep schools shut till July 15. 

All schools in Punjab’s Ludhiana will remain closed on Monday. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 10, 2023 08:10 PM IST

    Kurukshetra University exams postponed 

    Due to the recent severe rains, Kurukshetra University has postponed all exams until July 13.

  • Jul 10, 2023 05:49 PM IST

    Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad schools closed on Monday

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that all schools will remain closed on Monday due to the two-day incessant rain in the Capital.

  • Jul 10, 2023 03:09 PM IST

    School holiday in Punjab till July 13

    Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced school holiday till July 13.

  • Jul 10, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    Gurugram schools closed today

    Gurugram administration has announced closure of schools on Monday. An update on when schools will open again for physical classes is awaited. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 12:21 PM IST

    Chandigarh schoolas closed for 2 days

    All schools in Chandigarh will remain closed till Tuesday. "…in view of the heavy rainfall and the weather forecast for the UT Chandigarh region, the management of the schools of UT Chandigarh may, for the safety and security of the students and teaching/non-teaching faculty/staff, consider keeping their schools closed for classes on July 10-11," an official notice reads.

  • Jul 10, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    Delhi: Will schools remain shut tomorrow?

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that schools in the national capital will remain shut on Monday, July 10. An update regarding school closure on Tuesday is awaited. 

    Read || Delhi rain: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting as Yamuna water nears danger mark. 10 updates

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi rainfall schools closed + 1 more

English schoolchildren are still missing months of classes

education
Published on Jul 11, 2023 12:14 AM IST

The pandemic is over. Persistent absence is the new epidemic

Though covid is no longer closing schools or requiring pupils to self-isolate, many children are still missing from their desks(Pixabay)
The Economist

BPSC Assistant Professor exam answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get link here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Assistant Professor Computer Science and Engineering Written Exam.

BPSC Assistant Professor exam answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 10, 2023 07:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply extended till July 15

The Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 to July 15.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply extended till July 15
employment news
Published on Jul 10, 2023 06:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam admit card released on regional websites

SSC has released admit cards for the CGL Tier-I exam 2023, which will be conducted from July 14 to July 27.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam admit card released on regional websites(HT file)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 10, 2023 06:13 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS and Havaldar exam 2023: Important notice issued for aspirants

The last date for application submission is July 21, and there will be no extension. Candidates can apply on the official website.

SSC MTS and Havaldar exam 2023: Important notice issued for aspirants
competitive exams
Published on Jul 10, 2023 05:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JKBOSE Class 11th result out on jkbose.nic.in, steps to check

JKBOSE has announced Higher Secondary or Class 11 part 1 results. Students can check it on jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 11th result out on jkbose.nic.in
board exams
Published on Jul 10, 2023 04:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JKBOSE class 11th result 2023 released at jkbose.nic.in, here's direct link

Candidates can check the results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in using their login credentials.

JKBOSE class 11th result 2023 released at jkbose.nic.in
board exams
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023 released today. 3445 candidates qualified for PET. Visit csbc.bih.nic.in for more information.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in
exam results
Published on Jul 10, 2023 04:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IIT Madras-Zanzibar: 5 points on 1st IIT campus abroad– Admission, courses& more

IIT Madras has become the first ever IIT to launch an international campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The campus will begin academic activities soon.

Faculty accommodation at the Zanzibar campus of IIT Madras (handout)
education
Published on Jul 10, 2023 03:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET UG Result 2023: When, where and how to check scores

NTA will announce CUET UG 2023 results on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Students can check results using application number and date of birth.

CUET UG Result 2023: When, where and how to check marks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Jul 10, 2023 03:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

HCL recruitment 2023: Apply for Trade Apprentice posts till Aug 5

Hindustan Copper Limited is recruiting Trade Apprentices for 184 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online before August 5 through the official website.

HCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 77 Trade Apprentice posts till Aug 5
employment news
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 03:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Silent but powerful education revolution taking off in rural India

A silent education revolution taking off in rural India, offering valuable insights to educationists, edtech, and the larger developmental sector.

Every day, tens of millions of Indian students are logging on to YouTube to get the latest notes, practice exams, lectures, doubt clearing walkthroughs - everything they need to take on exams.(HT file)
education
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 01:34 PM IST
ByAlakh Pandey

NEST 2023 result released at nestexam.in, here's link to check results

The results of NEST 2023 have been released. Applicants can download their results from the official website nestexam.in.

NEST 2023 result released at nestexam.in, here's link to check results
competitive exams
Published on Jul 10, 2023 12:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NTA Visva Bharti non-teaching post exam answer key out at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released provisional answer keys for the Visva Bharti Recruitment Examination 2023.

NTA releases Visva Bharti Non-Teaching Answer key 2023 at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in
competitive exams
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 12:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Schools closed due to rain: Live Updates from different states

School Closed News Today Live Updates: Check updates from different states as rainfall and extreme weather result in closure of schools.

Schools closed news live updates(HT File Photo)
education
Updated on Jul 10, 2023 08:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out