Schools closed due to rain: Live Updates from different states

School Closed News Today Live Updates: Check updates from different states as rainfall and extreme weather result in closure of schools.
School Closed News Today Live Updates: Several states across the country have been forced to announce unplanned school holidays as extreme weather conditions and continued rain disrupt human activities. All schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region are closed today as it recorded 261mm of rain between Saturday and Sunday.
Administrations of Gurgaon and Gautam Budh Nagar have also announced school closure on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration has decided to keep schools shut till July 15.
All schools in Punjab’s Ludhiana will remain closed on Monday.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:10 PM IST
Kurukshetra University exams postponed
Due to the recent severe rains, Kurukshetra University has postponed all exams until July 13.
- Jul 10, 2023 05:49 PM IST
Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad schools closed on Monday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that all schools will remain closed on Monday due to the two-day incessant rain in the Capital.
- Jul 10, 2023 03:09 PM IST
School holiday in Punjab till July 13
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced school holiday till July 13.
- Jul 10, 2023 12:51 PM IST
Gurugram schools closed today
Gurugram administration has announced closure of schools on Monday. An update on when schools will open again for physical classes is awaited.
- Jul 10, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Chandigarh schoolas closed for 2 days
All schools in Chandigarh will remain closed till Tuesday. "…in view of the heavy rainfall and the weather forecast for the UT Chandigarh region, the management of the schools of UT Chandigarh may, for the safety and security of the students and teaching/non-teaching faculty/staff, consider keeping their schools closed for classes on July 10-11," an official notice reads.
- Jul 10, 2023 12:07 PM IST
Delhi: Will schools remain shut tomorrow?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that schools in the national capital will remain shut on Monday, July 10. An update regarding school closure on Tuesday is awaited.
