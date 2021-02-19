Schools, colleges to reopen in Jharkhand on March 1
Government offices, schools, colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls and parks across Jharkhand will reopen on March 1 after being closed for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Soren during the day.
He said hundred per cent attendance will be mandatory for government employees.
Schools will reopen on that date for students of class 8 and above. Colleges are also set to reopen, the chief minister told newsmen after a meeting of the Jharkhand State Disaster Manangement Authority.
He said that the government is gradually relaxing the lockdown rules considering the health of the people. The guidelines of the government for the prevetion of the disease will have to be followed.
As per the standard operatig procedures set by the Centre cinema halls in the state will be allowed to open with 50 per cet capacity.
School students will be called for classes only with the consent of their parents.
The ban on all kinds of procession will continue, he said.
The chief minister said the coronavirus transition period is not yet over and the campaign to make people aware of it should not stop.
Training will be allowed in ITIs from February 25 as the students are required to write their examiations.
State universities have been given the freedom to work in accordance with the UGC guidelines, Soren said.
He said organsing any kind of game or event in open spaces with a maximum audience of 1000 people will be allowed, as also in the case of fairs and exhibitions.
Swimming pools will be open for selected swimmers.
The chief minister said that there has been a decrease in the number of coronavirus patients in Jharkhand. But keeping in mind the need for precaution, arrangements will be made at Ranchi airport and major railway stations in the state for collecting swab samples of those coming from outside.
He directed the opening of Anganwadi centres from April 1 and ordered that corona vaccines should be administered to their workers before that.
Bihar education department to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without exam
Bihar education department has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without examination as students suffered academic loss due to Covid-19 outbreak in government schools.
WBJEE 2021 registration process to begin on Feb 23, check details here
After the application process begins, interested and eligible will be able to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
TNUSRB Police Constable Result 2021 out, check list for CV, PMT, ET and PET here
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result and final answer key of written exam for recruitment to the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen for the year 2020.
TNUSRB constable result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check
TNUSRB constable result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at tnusrbonline.org.
IIT Roorkee opens new drone research centre with core funding from alumni
OSSC Mains admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 20, here's how to download
Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their admit cards online at ossc.gov.in on or before February 27, 2021.
If you don't know the answer, write anything in exams: Delhi's DoE to students
GATE answer key 2021 to be released by March 2, here's how to check
GATE answer key 2021: Once the answer keys are released, candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
CTET answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections
CTET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET January 2021 examination can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021, until 5 pm.
CTET answer key 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link
CTET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check the answer key online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021.
Modi asks Visva Bharati students to help farmers, artisans find global markets
ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021: Registration to end on March 1
Interested and eligible students can register for the ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam online at eservices.icai.org.
Visva-Bharati varsity aimed to free and modernise India's education system: Modi
ICAI CA May exam schedule 2021 released, check dates here
According to the schedule, the intermediate exams will begin on May 22 and the final exam is scheduled to be held from May 21.
