Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed in J-K

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed in J-K

“Schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions will continue to be closed,” Kansal said in a tweet.

Apr 15, 2020
Asian News International
Srinagar
(HT file)
         

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday announced that schools, colleges, universities in the Union Territory will continue to be closed.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 270 COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory including four deaths.

