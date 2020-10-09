e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Schools in Chhattisgarh to remain closed due to Covid-19 pandemic

Schools in Chhattisgarh to remain closed due to Covid-19 pandemic

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here, a government spokesperson said.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:52 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Raipur
Representational image.
Representational image. (REUTERS file)
         

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said that schools in the state will continue to remain closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here, a government spokesperson said.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union home ministry, state governments can take decision about reopening of schools after October 15.

The state cabinet decided that in view of the pandemic situation in Chhattisgarh, schools will continue to remain shut, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also decided that no extravagant ceremony would be held this year on the occasion of the state foundation day on November 1, and only the state award ceremony will be held at the chief minister’s residence, the official said.

tags
top news
Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In