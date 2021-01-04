e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Schools in Pune to reopen today

Schools in Pune to reopen today

Moreover, only 32 per cent of parents have given consent letters to send their children to school from Monday. Some schools have decided to hold alternate classes for various standards to avoid rush in the campus

education Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Representational image.
Representational image. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Schools in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad for standard 9th to 12th will reopen from Monday even as only 28 per cent schools under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have submitted comprehensive precautionary details.

Moreover, only 32 per cent of parents have given consent letters to send their children to school from Monday. Some schools have decided to hold alternate classes for various standards to avoid rush in the campus.

Officials said that as schools reopen, more students will start attending.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC, said that of 529 schools in the PMC limits, private as well as PMC run, about 150 school managements have submitted their preparatory measures so far.

“Some of them are still submitting their reports. The details will be available in the coming days. Moreover, only 32 per cent parents with the PMC have given consent to send their children to school from January 4,” said Jagtap.

He added that so far we have received 2,835 consent from parents whose children study in Class 9 12 in PMC-run schools. There are a total of 8,759 students in these classes, said Jagtap.

He further added that over 80 per cent teachers from PMC-run schools have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

“Teachers from one of the schools tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection, but they have been asked not to come to the school. The schools have also been sanitised,” said Jagtap.

“We had meetings with the headmaster and teachers’ association who have also supported us. Though there are some parents who are scared because of which the consent letters are less. But we are hopeful that more parents will agree as schools restart,” said Jagtap.

tags
top news
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shorty
LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shorty
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid-19 vaccine right away. Here’s why
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid-19 vaccine right away. Here’s why
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In