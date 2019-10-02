Schools should organise Gandhi Olympiads, plantation drive: HRD

education

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:34 IST

Schools across the country should organize Gandhi Olympiads with activities like community service, planting of 150 trees, doing deeds of kindness and padyatras that are inspired by the Mahatma’s life, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry wants.

According to a senior government official, the ministry wants to ensure that the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations continue throughout the year and his ideals are imbibed by school children.

Therefore, the ministry has prepared a chart of activities that would connect the younger generation with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals.

Among the activities suggested for October are a cleanliness drive, helping the elderly and the differently-abled, visiting old age homes and orphanages. These are linked with the Gandhian ideal of social service, the official added.

Similarly, for November, the activities planned are promotion of healthy food vis-à-vis junk food, yoga and nature care etc. For December, it is activities like plays and skits on the theme of communal harmony and unity in diversity are recommended while for January 2020, it is peace rally, all faith meeting and yoga.

According to the plan the ministry has drawn up, in February the theme can be Gandhi’s emphasis on swadeshi with activities like visit to the local Khadi store while in March, there will activities that focus on truthfulness.

In April, the suggested theme is women empowerment and gender sensitization activities could be carried out. In May, the focus would be on improvement of hand writing, the official said adding that in June it would be on providing water and food to animals and birds.

In July, the recommended activities would be on the theme of the value of tolerance and democracy.

In August, the theme is dignity of labour and September’s activities can be on nature conservation. The series of activities can culminate in the month of October 2020 with cultural programmes.

“The aim is to imbibe Gandhian values in children by showing their relevance in actual lives. The ministry is planning to write to states suggesting that there schools follow this or a similar plan,” the official said adding that these suggestions were recommendatory in nature. Organising Gandhi Olympiads is also part of these suggestions, the official added.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 08:57 IST