Schools to remain close in Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Siatapur till Dec 28

The District Magistrates of Bulandshahr and Baghpat, Ravindra Kumar and Shakuntala Gautam, on Wednesday, issued orders for the same.

Dec 26, 2019
Asian News International
Asian News International
In view of the sudden dip in mercury, all government and private schools in Bulandshahr and Baghpat are closed for two days. Also, all schools in Sitapur district are closed till December 28.

As per the orders, the schools in both the districts will remain closed on December 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, the DM of Sitapur district, Akhilesh Tiwari has also ordered the closure of all schools for a period of three days, till December 28, keeping in mind the extreme weather.

Further details are awaited.

