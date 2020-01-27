e-paper
Science is solution to all problems, says Bharat Ratna awardee

Nations like China, Indonesia and Malaysia were growing vigorously because of their contribution to scientific development. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Coimbatore
Bharat Ratna awardee Prof C N R Rao.(Mint file)
Bharat Ratna awardee Prof C N R Rao.(Mint file)
         

Science is the solution to all problems and development of a nation depends on its scientific progress, Bharat Ratna professor C N R Rao said on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating a CNR RAO Research Centre at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women here through video conference, Rao, in his lecture on ‘Climbing the limitless ladder of excellence in science,’ said development of the nation depended on its scientific progress.

Nations like China, Indonesia and Malaysia were growing vigorously because of their contribution to scientific development, he said.

Problems in India can be easily solved if science and research progressed at a greater pace and youngsters should be dedicated to achieve laurels like ‘Missile Man’ A P J Abdul Kalam who was the President of the country, Rao further said.

Rao, who also unveiled a statue of Kalam on the campus, told the students that “People from ordinary circumstances come out with extraordinary results” and asked the youngsters to develop their scientific skills which can solve a lot of problems.

The Bharat Ratna awardee stressed on the importance of understanding basic science elements like atom weight and concept of the periodic table.

He said science has no religion and the development of science would work miracles.

Director of research at the National Assessment and Accreditation Council S C Sharma, managing trustee of Avinashilingam Institute Meenakshisundaram, its vic-chancellor Dr Premavathy Vijayan and registrar S Kowsalya also spoke on the occasion.

