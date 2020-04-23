e-paper
Home / Education / SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020: Last date for application extended, check details

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020: Last date for application extended, check details

SEBI had invited online applications for 147 vacancies of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream posts on March 7.

education Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:48 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020.
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab)
         

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the last date to apply for Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment exam till April 30. Candidates can apply online at sebi.gov.in. SEBI has also postponed the dates of the exam. The phase 1 of the exam which was scheduled for April 12 has been postponed to July 4 while phase 2 of the exam scheduled for May 3 has been postponed to August 23.

SEBI had invited online applications for 147 vacancies of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream posts on March 7.

Who can Apply?

Legal – Candidate should have a law degree

Information Technology – Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in engineering (Electrical/Electronics/Electronics And Communication/Information Technology/Computer Science) or masters in Computers Application or bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers/Information Technology.

Engineering (Civil/Electrical) - Candidates having a bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Civil Engineering from any recognised University.

Research – Candidates having a master’s degree in Statistics/Economics/Commerce/Business Administration (Finance)/Econometrics from a recognised University.

Official Language - Candidates should have a master’s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level or Master’s Degree in Sanskrit/English/Economics/Commerce with Hindi as a subject at bachelor’s degree level from a recognised University.

Check official notification here.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

