SEBI Grade A revised examination schedule released at sebi.gov.in, check here

education

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:22 IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday released the revised schedule for Phase - I and Phase – II examinations for the recruitment of officers in Grade-A on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the revised schedule online at sebi.gov.in.

Accroding to the schedule, the SEBI will conduct the Phase I exam on January 17, 2021, and the online exam for Phase II will be held on February 27, 2021.

“2 vacancies shown as reserved for “Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness” may be read as reserved for “Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness/multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf – blindness” under the column “PwBD” category w.r.t General Stream,” reads the official notification.

SEBI Grade A Exam schedule: