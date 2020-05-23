e-paper
Sikkim to reopen schools, colleges from June 15, announces education minister

Updated: May 23, 2020 08:55 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Gangtok
Schools and colleges in the state will reopen from June 15, Sikkim Education Minister KN Lepcha announced on Friday.

“We will be reopening all schools and colleges from 15th June. We will start with classes 9th to 12th while classes for Nursery to VIII will not be held. Morning assemblies will not be allowed in the schools to ensure social distancing,” said Lepcha.

The Schools and colleges were closed in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the minister underlined the need to ensure social distancing norms when classes reopen. He informed that normal morning assembly will not take place. No COVID-19 case has been reported from Sikkim.

India on Friday saw the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases at 6,088 with the total number of cases rising to 1,18,447 with nearly 41 per cent recovery rate.

