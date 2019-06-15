SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for 2000 vacancies of steno, DEO, typist and others before June 30

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced 2000 vacancies for various posts in the police department. The application process begins on June 15 and will conclude on June 30.

There will be no application fee and the candidates must be citizen of India and ordinarily resident of Assam. Applicant should be between 18 and 38 years of age.

Candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website of SLPRB Assam or find a direct link to apply below.

Details of vacancy

Data Entry Operator - 400 Posts

UDA-cum - Accountant - 200 Posts

Stenographer Gr. - 200 Posts

Lower Division Assistant - 200 Posts

Bench Assistant - 200 Posts

Typist - 200 Posts

Copyist - 200 Posts

Office Peon - 200 Posts

Chowkidar - 200 Posts

Eligibility criteria

Data Entry Operator - HSSLC passed

UDA-cum - Accountant - Graduate in Commerce

Stenographer Gr. - Graduate in any discipline

Lower Division Assistant - Graduate in any discipline

Bench Assistant - Graduate in any discipline

Typist - Graduate in any discipline

Copyist - HSSLC passed

Office Peon - should not have passed matriculation/HSSC

Chowkidar - should not have passed matriculation/HSSC

PAY SCALE

Data Entry Operator - Rs.10,000/-

UDA-cum - Accountant - Rs. 35,000/-

Stenographer Gr. - Rs.35,000/-

Lower Division Assistant - Rs.30,000/-

Bench Assistant - Rs.30,000/-

Typist - Rs.30,000/-

Copyist - Rs.9,000/-

Office Peon - Rs.9,000/-

Chowkidar - Rs.9,000/-

Selection Procedure:

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for a written test There will be a common written test for UDA-cum-Accountant, Stenographer Gr.III, LDA, Bench Assistant and Typist. Similarly, there will be one common written test for Data Entry Operator and Copyist. There will be Practical Test for the posts of Stenographer, Lower Division Assistant, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator & Copyist. For the post of Office Peon and Chowkidar, there will be Physical Test and Viva Voce.

Exam Pattern: The written test will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR based. There will be negative marking and ½ mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The questions will be set in four parts (i) Logical reasoning, aptitude, (ii) Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India, (iii) Comprehension and (iv) General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Candidates will use black ball pen to answer the OMR based answer sheet.

Download official notification here

Click here to apply online

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 08:30 IST