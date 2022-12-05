SNAP 2022 admit card released for December 10 examination, get link here

Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test admit card has been released today, December 5. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the SNAP on December 10 from 2 pm to 3 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.snaptest.org.

Direct link here

The SNAP Test 2 and Test 3 admit card will be released on December 10.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: Know How To Download

Visit the official website at snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ The SNAP Test 1 (December 10, 2022) Admit Card is available for download”

Key in your SNAP ID and Password

Download the SNAP 2022 admit card and take print out.

SNAP Test 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, across 87 cities in India.