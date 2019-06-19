South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: Application begins today for 545 posts of PO and clerk

South Indian Bank has invited applications for recruitment of probationary officers and clerks. The application process has started today, June 19 and will conclude on June 30.

Candidates can apply for the posts online at www.southindianbank.com

There are a total of 385 vacancies for probationary officer (PO) posts out of which 310 vacancies are for south zone and 75 is for north zone.

Also, there are 160 vacancies for the post of clerk.

Educational Qualification for PO: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course.

Age (as on 30.06.2019): Not more than 26 years. Candidate should be born not earlier than 01.07.1993 and not later than 30.06.2000 (both days inclusive). Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates.

Educational Qualification for Clerk: X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course.

Age (as on 30.06.2019): Not more than 25 years. Candidate should be born not earlier than 01.07.1994 and not later than 30.06.2000 (both days inclusive). Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates.

MODE OF SELECTION FOR PO

Online Test and Personal Interview

• Initial shortlisting will be done based on the marks scored in the Online Test

• Final Selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for Online Test and Personal Interview.

• Bank reserves

MODE OF SELECTION FOR CLERK

Online Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview

• Initial shortlisting will be done based on the marks scored in the Online Test

• Final Selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for Online Test, Group

Discussion and Personal Interview

Here’s the direct link to apply for PO

Here’s the direct link to apply for Clerk

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 13:26 IST