e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / South Korea mulls reopening schools

South Korea mulls reopening schools

South Korea reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus, its 26th straight day below 100 as officials mulled reopening schools amid the slowing caseload.

education Updated: Apr 27, 2020 09:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Seoul
South Korea reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus, its 26th straight day below 100 as officials mulled reopening schools amid the slowing caseload.
South Korea reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus, its 26th straight day below 100 as officials mulled reopening schools amid the slowing caseload.(REUTERS/File/representative)
         

South Korea reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus, its 26th straight day below 100 as officials mulled reopening schools amid the slowing caseload.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought the national totals to 10,738 cases and 243 deaths.

At least 1,044 infections have been linked to international arrivals, but such cases have also declined in recent weeks amid tightened border controls.

Using an active test-and-quarantine program, South Korea has so far managed to slow its outbreak without imposing lockdowns or business bans. But schools remain shut while providing children remote learning.

Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun during a virus meeting Monday instructed education officials to prepare measures to ensure hygiene and enforce distance between students at schools so the government could announce a timeline for reopening schools no later than early May.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 27,892, death toll at 872
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 27,892, death toll at 872
9 CMs to speak with PM Modi during meeting over lockdown, exit strategy
9 CMs to speak with PM Modi during meeting over lockdown, exit strategy
India records 1,396 new Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 1,396 new Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours
‘Bhilwara model’ to help Indore win Covid-19 war, says Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan
‘Bhilwara model’ to help Indore win Covid-19 war, says Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Porsche driver made to do sit ups for joyride during lockdown
Porsche driver made to do sit ups for joyride during lockdown
Stuck at home? Here are some Netflix hacks that you should know about
Stuck at home? Here are some Netflix hacks that you should know about
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News