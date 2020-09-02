e-paper
SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Over 1500 vacancies on offer, 10th pass candidates can apply

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Over 1500 vacancies on offer, 10th pass candidates can apply

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), ministry of home affairs has invited online applications for the recruitment for the post of constable. There are a total 1522 vacancies. The last date to apply is September 27. Aspirants can apply online at ssbrectt.gov.in or applyssb.com

Sep 02, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSB Constable Recruitment 2020
SSB Constable Recruitment 2020
         

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), ministry of home affairs has invited online applications for the recruitment of constable. There are a total of 1522 vacancies. The last date to apply is September 27. Aspirants can apply online at ssbrectt.gov.in or applyssb.com. The selection process includes physical efficiency and standard test, written test (CET), document and skill test, detailed medical exam (DME), and review medical exam.

Education Qualification: 

Constable (Driver) -  Candidates should have passed class 10th or equivalent from a recognized board and possess a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License

Constable (Lab Assistant) - Candidates should have passed class 10th with Science and should have a certificate in Lab Assistant Course

Constable (Veterinary) - Candidates should have passed class 10th or Matriculation Exam with Science as the main subject from a recognized board or university

Constable (Ayah) - Candidates should have passed class 10th with Science and possessing the first aid exam pass certificate from red- cross society or should be trained Dai and 1-year experience in relevant field

Constable (Carpenter, Plumber, Painter and Other) - Candidates should have passed class 10th or equivalent and must have a minimum of two years of work experience in respective trade or one-year certificate course, or two-year diploma in ITI and must qualify trade test.

Check official notification

Apply online

SSB Constable Salary:

Level 3 - Rs. 21700-69100

Details of Vacancy: 

Constable (Driver) for male Only -- 574

Constable (Laboratory Assistant) -- 21

Constable (Veterinary) -- 161

Constable (Ayah) Female Only -- 05

Constable (Carpenter) -- 03

Constable (Plumber) -- 01

Constable (Painter) -- 12

Constable (Tailor) -- 20

Constable (Cobbler) -- 20

Constable (Gardener) -- 9

Constable (Cook) Male -- 232

Constable (Cook) Female --26

Constable (Washerman) Male --92

Constable (Washerman) Female --28

Constable (Barber) Male -- 75

Constable (Barber) Female --12

Constable (Safaiwala) Male -- 89

Constable (Safaiwala) Female -- 28

Constable (Water Carrier) Male -- 101

Constable (Water Carrier) Female --12

Constable (Waiter) Male - 1

