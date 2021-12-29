SSC announces result declaration schedule for various recruitment exams, check here

education

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 20:55 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative dates for result declaration of its various examinations. According to the schedule, SSC JE 2018 final result will be declared on January 11, Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 final result will be declared on January 20 and Combined graduate level exam 2018 final result on March 31. SSC Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 result will be declared on April 20 and SSC CHSL 2018 result will be declared on June 30.

The schedule has tentative dates for result declaration for other exams including SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2019, CGL Tier 2 exam 2019, JE 2019 paper 1 exam and SI Delhi Police 2020 paper 1 and many more.

Candidates are advised to check the official website- ssc.nic.in to check full schedule.

SSC JE 2018 final Result -------11.01.2021

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 ---15.01.2021

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (Final Result) ---- 20.01.2021

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) ---------20.01.2021

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) --------20.02.2021

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) --- 26.02.2021

JE 2019 (Paper-I) ---- 26.02.2021

SSC MTS 2019 final result-------05.03.2021

Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 (Computer Based Examination) ----------15.03.2021

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result) ---31.03.2021

Examination for Selection Posts/ Phase - VIII/2020 (Computer Based Examination) ---09.04.2021

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Computer Based Examination) ----09.04.2021

Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 (Final Result) ---20.04.2021

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result) -- 30.06.2021