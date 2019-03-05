SSC Answer key for Selection Post Phase VI Exam 2018, raise objections till March 6, here’s how to download

SSC Answer Key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for selection post Phase VI Examination, 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in. The exams were conducted from January 16 to 18, 2019 in computer based test mode.

Candidates can submit representations, if any, from March 3 to 6 (6 PM) through on-line method only, on payment of Rs 100 per challenge. The candidates should take a print-out of their respective response sheets/ answer key as they will not be available on the website after March 6.

SSC answer keys: How to download

Visit the official SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in.

Click on the Answer Key tab given on the home page.

Click on the link that reads ‘Tentative Answer Key, challenges for Phase-VI/2018 Selection Post Examination’

A pdf notice will open.Click on the link given at the end of the notice.

Here’s the direct link to check SSC selection post phase 4 answer key

Log in using your user id and password

Download the answer key and raise objection if any

