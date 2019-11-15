e-paper
SSC CGL 2017: Final vacancy position released, result tentatively to be declared today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the final vacancy position for Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2017.

education Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:29 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the final vacancy position for Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2017. The final vacancy position can be checked on the official website of SSC or by clicking on the link here or at the bottom of the story.

The final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2017 will also be tentatively declared on Friday, November 15.

However, there is some confusion in this regard because a fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court on November 1 seeking stay on issuing of joining letters to the selected candidates of ‘tainted’ SSC combined graduate level examination (CGLE) of 2017, till the apex court appointed committee submits its report.

In May this year, the top court had paved the way for declaration of results of SSC CGLE-2017 by vacating its stay on it imposed 2018.

Last year, the top court had stayed the declaration of result of the 2017 SSC exams, which were marred by allegations of paper leak, saying it seemed that the entire test and system was “tainted”. The top court, however, had made clear that declaration of results of the examination would be subject to final outcome of the case.

Meanwhile, earlier today SSC has advised aspirants of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 to fill and submit their online application form at the earliest. In a notification issued on Friday, SSC said that candidates should fill and submit the application for SSC CGL examination 2019 much before the closing date for submission which is November 25. SSC said candidates should not wait for the last moment to apply, as their will be heavy rush on the servers during the last days for the application submission.

 

Note: Visit official website of SSC for latest news and updates.

