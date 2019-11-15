SSC CGL 2019: Important notification released for applicants at ssc.nic.in

education

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has advised aspirants of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 to fill and submit their online application form at the earliest.

In a notification issued on Friday, SSC said that candidates should fill and submit the application for SSC CGL examination 2019 much before the closing date for submission which is November 25. SSC said candidates should not wait for the last moment to apply, as their will be heavy rush on the servers during the last days for the application submission.

Read the notification to know eligibility conditions and other details before applying. Applications can be made in online mode only. A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid while applying. Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM)eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The SSC CGL examination will comprise of a computer based examination for Tier-I and Tier-II, pen and paper (descriptive examination) for Tier-III and CPT/DEST/Document verification for Tier-IV.

The SSC CGL 2019 Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted online from March 2 to March 11, 2020. Through this recruitment process SSC plans to fill up various Group C and Group D posts in different ministries/departments/organisations.