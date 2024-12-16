SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 marks of all candidates released at ssc.gov.in, check via direct link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exams for all candidates on Monday, December 16, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examinations and have been shortlisted or not shortlisted can check their marks on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 marks of all candidates is uploaded at ssc.gov.in.

To check the marks, candidates will need to log in using their registered ID and password. The marks will be available till December 31, 2024 up to 6 PM.

The official notice reads, “The marks of shortlisted and not-shortlisted candidates have been hosted on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in. Candidates may check their individual marks from 16.12.2024 (6:00 PM) to 31.12.2024 (6:00 PM) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.”

It may be mentioned here that the SSC CGL Tier I results 2024 were released by the commission on December 5, 2024.

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and released the provisional answer key on October 3. The objection window closed on October 8.

Meanwhile, the commission has already released the dates of the tier 2 exam that are schedule for January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

Through the recruitment drive, the SSC CGL 2024 aims to fill 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

Here's how to download SSC CGL Tier 1 marks:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in Go to the login mode available on the home page. Enter your Registered ID and Password and submit. Check your SSC CGL Tier 1 marks displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.