SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card out for some regions, links here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card released for some regions (SSC MPR official website, screenshot)

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Regional offices of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have started issuing admit cards for candidates of the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 Examination (SSC CGL tier 1 2024). Candidates who have applied for the test can visit their respective regional websites to know their application status and download the admit cards/admission certificates. The list of regional websites is given on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in. ...Read More

So far, SSC CGL admit cards have been released for Madhya Pradesh region, Central region, Western region, North West region. Other regions are also expected to release the hall tickets soon.

SSC CGL admit card 2024: Use these links to download your admission certificates-

Northern region: Not released yet. Use this link to download CGL admit card when released

Eastern region: Know your status

Southern region: Know your status

Karnataka Kerala region: Know your status

MPR region: Released. Direct link

Central region: Released. Direct link

Western region: Released. Direct link

North West region: Released. Direct link

North East region: Not released. Use this link to download admit card when published.

The tier 1 SSC CGL examination is scheduled for September 9 to 26. The recruitment drive is for 17,727 vacancies. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.