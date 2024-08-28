SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card out for some regions, links here
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Regional offices of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have started issuing admit cards for candidates of the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 Examination (SSC CGL tier 1 2024). Candidates who have applied for the test can visit their respective regional websites to know their application status and download the admit cards/admission certificates. The list of regional websites is given on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in. ...Read More
So far, SSC CGL admit cards have been released for Madhya Pradesh region, Central region, Western region, North West region. Other regions are also expected to release the hall tickets soon.
SSC CGL admit card 2024: Use these links to download your admission certificates-
Northern region: Not released yet. Use this link to download CGL admit card when released
Eastern region: Know your status
Southern region: Know your status
Karnataka Kerala region: Know your status
MPR region: Released. Direct link
Central region: Released. Direct link
Western region: Released. Direct link
North West region: Released. Direct link
North East region: Not released. Use this link to download admit card when published.
The tier 1 SSC CGL examination is scheduled for September 9 to 26. The recruitment drive is for 17,727 vacancies. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card status for Karnataka Kerala region
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC is yet to release CGL tier 1 admit cards for the Karnataka Kerala region (Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep).
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Southern region admit card not released yet
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC has not released CGL tier 1 admit cards for the Southern region (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry). The link to check the application status is available.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Is tier 1 admit card released for Eastern region?
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The tier 1 admit card for the Eastern region – West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands – has not been released.
Check your application status here.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Update on Northern region
SSC CGL admit card for the Northern region, which is constituted by Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, has not been released yet. When available, the candidates can download it from sscnr.nic.in.
Here's the direct link
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card out for some regions
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the CGL tier 1 examination for some regions. Follow this live blog for region-wise admit card download links and all the latest updates.