Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card out for some regions, links here

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
    Aug 28, 2024 9:34 AM IST
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards have been released for the Madhya Pradesh region, the Central region, the Western region, and the North West region.
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card released for some regions (SSC MPR official website, screenshot)
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card released for some regions (SSC MPR official website, screenshot)

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Regional offices of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have started issuing admit cards for candidates of the Combined Graduate Level tier 1 Examination (SSC CGL tier 1 2024). Candidates who have applied for the test can visit their respective regional websites to know their application status and download the admit cards/admission certificates. The list of regional websites is given on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in. ...Read More

    So far, SSC CGL admit cards have been released for Madhya Pradesh region, Central region, Western region, North West region. Other regions are also expected to release the hall tickets soon.

    SSC CGL admit card 2024: Use these links to download your admission certificates-

    Northern region: Not released yet. Use this link to download CGL admit card when released

    Eastern region: Know your status

    Southern region: Know your status

    Karnataka Kerala region: Know your status

    MPR region: Released. Direct link

    Central region: Released. Direct link

    Western region: Released. Direct link

    North West region: Released. Direct link

    North East region: Not released. Use this link to download admit card when published.

    The tier 1 SSC CGL examination is scheduled for September 9 to 26. The recruitment drive is for 17,727 vacancies. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 28, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card status for Karnataka Kerala region

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC is yet to release CGL tier 1 admit cards for the Karnataka Kerala region (Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep).

    Check application status

    Aug 28, 2024 9:10 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Southern region admit card not released yet

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC has not released CGL tier 1 admit cards for the Southern region (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry). The link to check the application status is available.

    Aug 28, 2024 8:57 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Is tier 1 admit card released for Eastern region?

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The tier 1 admit card for the Eastern region – West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands – has not been released.

    Check your application status here.

    Aug 28, 2024 8:54 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Update on Northern region

    SSC CGL admit card for the Northern region, which is constituted by Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, has not been released yet. When available, the candidates can download it from sscnr.nic.in.

    Here's the direct link

    Aug 28, 2024 8:52 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card out for some regions

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the CGL tier 1 examination for some regions. Follow this live blog for region-wise admit card download links and all the latest updates.

    News education SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card out for some regions, links here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes