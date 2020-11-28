SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2019 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

education

Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the answer key, response sheet and question paper for combined graduate level (CGL) tier 2 exam 2019 on its official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted the CGL Tier 2 exam from November 15 to 18 in computer based test mode at different centres across the country. Candidates who have taken the exam can check the tentative answer key at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against the key and submit their representations before 6 pm on December 2. A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid for each answer challenged.

“Representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 27.11.2020 (06.00 PM) to 02.12.2020 (06.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 02.12.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” the official notice reads.

Candidates will have to login using their roll number and password. Question Paper, Answer Key and Response Sheets will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can check their answers and challenge any key online.