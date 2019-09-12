SSC CGL Tier 2 exam analysis for Paper 1 and 2: ‘Exam easier than previous year’

education

Sep 12, 2019

Paper – I (Quantitative Abilities)

The overall difficulty level of paper-I of SSC CGL Tier-II 2018 was easier than that of the previous year’s paper. Today’s paper offered a blend of questions from Arithmetic and Advanced Mathematics.

Questions from Arithmetic were basically based on Partnerships, Mixture/Alligation, Profit, Loss & Discount, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Averages, Time, Speed & Distance, Time & Work and Percentages. About 50 questions were from Advanced Mathematics (Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration and Trigonometry). There were 2 Data Interpretation sets based on Bar Graph and Pie Chart. Last but not the least, the paper was calculative.

A smart approach to the paper could have resulted in good attempt of nearly 68-75 questions. The overall difficulty level of the paper was easy to moderate.

The detailed break-up of Paper-I of SSC CGL Tier-II Exam 2018 is as follows:

Paper – II (English Language & Comprehension)

The level of this year’s English paper was easier than that of last year’s. The overall structure and pattern of the paper was same.

A smart approach to the paper could have resulted in a good attempt of nearly 170-175 questions. The overall difficulty level of the paper was easy.

The detailed break-up of Paper-II of SSC CGL Tier-II Exam 2018 is as follows:

