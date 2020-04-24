SSC CGL Tier 3 result will not be declared on May 8 as scheduled

education

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:46 IST

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday postponed the declaration of results for the SSC CGL Tier 3 examination. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

According to the notification, SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-III) result, which was scheduled to be released on May 8, 2020, would not be declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fresh dates for the declaration of the SSC CGL Tier 3 results will be intimated in due course.

Candidates are advised to visit the SSC’s official website for regular updates on the declaration of SSC CGL Tier 3 result.