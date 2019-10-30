SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2019 released, here’s how to check

education

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer keys and Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (CGL Tier 2) examination 2019. SSC had declared the result of SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (CGL Tier 2) examination 2019 on October 25.

Candidates who had appeared in the SSC CGL Tier II examination can check the final answer keys of the examination from SSC’s official website. Here is the direct link to go to the login page to check the SSC CGL Tier II final answer keys and Question paper. https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/62145/login.html

SSC CGL Tier II exam was held from September 11 to 14, 2019.

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier II final answer keys:

Visit the official website of SSC

Click on the link for final answer keys

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in the details required and log

Take a print out of final answer keys and question paper

Candidates who have passed the exam are eligible to appear in Tier III exam. Aggregate marks secured by the candidates in Tier-I and Tier-II have been considered for shortlisting them for Tier-III. The Tier-III Examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 29. The admit card for the Tier III exam will be uploaded about four days before exam.

The exam is being held to fill posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government.

