SSC CGL Tier II Result 2019 declared on SSC.nic.in, check it here

SSC CGL Tier II Result 2019: The result of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (CGL Tier 2) examination 2019 has been declared.

education Updated: Oct 26, 2019 08:08 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The result of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (CGL Tier 2) examination 2019 has been declared.
The result of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (CGL Tier 2) examination 2019 has been declared.
         

The result of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (CGL Tier 2) examination 2019 has been declared. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the result of CGL tier 2 examination from SSC’s official website. SSC CGL Tier II exam was conducted in Computer based mode from September 11 to 14, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download SSC CGL Tier II result for Post of AAOs

Here is the direct link to download SSC CGL Tier II result for Post of JSO

Here is the direct link to download SSC CGL Tier II result for other Posts

SSC has also issued a write-up about the examination which can be checked by clicking here.

Candidates who have cleared the Tier II exam are eligible for Tier III. Aggregate marks secured by the candidates in Tier-I and Tier-II have been considered for shortlisting them for Tier-III. The Tier-III (Descriptive Examination) is scheduled to be held on December 29, 2019.

The status of city for Tier III examination will be uploaded about 15 days before the examination while the admit card will be uploaded about four days before exam.

SSC has also realeased a write about the result which can be checked by clicking here.

The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and final answer keys of Tier II exam will uploaded on SSC’s website shortly.

The exam is being conducted to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government. Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

 

 

 

Note: Visit the official website of the SSC regularly for latest updates.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 08:08 IST

