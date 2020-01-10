SSC CHSL 2019: Last date to apply for 4893 vacancies today, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:03 IST

If you have not applied for the SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2019 yet, apply it now because the online application window will close today.

The online application process for SSC CHSL 2019 was started on December 3, 2019.Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or equivalent can apply for the same.

Age limit:

Candidate should be between 18 to 27 years old as on January 1, 2020. For relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee worth Rs 100. Whereas, female applicants and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Exam Schedule:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be a computer-based test. It will be conducted from March 16 to 27, 2020, at various centres across the country. Candidates who will qualify the tier-1 exam will appear for the tier-2 exam which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020.

The SSC CHSL 2019 exam is being conducted to fill vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India and their attached and Subordinate Offices.

SSC CHSL 2019: How to apply

1.Visit the official website

2.On the right side of the home page find the login tab and click on ‘New User Register now’

3.Fill in all the requisite information

4.Form fill-up will be in three stages: basic details, additional contact info and photo, and signature upload

5.If you are a returning user, simply login from the page and move ahead

6.After registration id is created, click on the apply online tab, appearing at the top of the home page

7.Click on CHSL tab

8.Click on Apply link

9.Fill in all the required information

10.Make payment and proceed

11.Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email id to get information updates of exam and admit card

12.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.