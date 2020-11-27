e-paper
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2020: Important notice released for aspirants

SSC CHSL 2020: Important notice released for aspirants

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notice for candidates who are willing to apply for the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2020.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CHSL 2020 (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notice for candidates who are willing to apply for the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2020. SSC, in the notice advised the aspirants to not wait for the deadline - December 15 and apply for the exam much before the deadline, to avoid last-minute rush.

The online registration process for the SSC CHSL 2020 tier- 1 exam began on November 7 and will close on December 15.

Check official notice

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level, Examination-2020, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 15.12.2020 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days,” the official notice reads.

SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill vacancies for the posts of lower division clerk (LDC)/ junior secretariat assistant (JSA), postal assistant (PA)/ sorting assistant (SA)and data entry operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL 2020: Key Dates-

Dates for submission of online applications: November 6 to December 15

Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 15 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: December 17 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 19 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): December 21

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

Education Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

