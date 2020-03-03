e-paper
SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2019 to be released soon, here's when to expect

SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for combined higher secondary level (CHSL) tier- 1 examination 2019. The SSC CHSL exam will be conducted from March 16 to 27, 2020.

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 09:16 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for combined higher secondary level (CHSL) tier- 1 examination 2019. The SSC CHSL exam will be conducted from March 16 to 27, 2020.

According to the information bulletin, the admit card for the exam will be released 5-7 days before the exam which means the result will be declared by March 10. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in regularly for the updates.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam pattern:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will consist of four parts namely English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness. There will be 25 questions from each section carrying two marks each. The total number of question will be 100 and maximum marks will be 200. It will be a computer based examination. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates who will pass the tier 1 exam will have to appear for tier- 2 descriptive paper exam followed by skill test.

SSC CHSL is a nationwide exam conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), data entry operator (DEO), postal assistants/sorting assistants (PA / SA) in various Central government departments and ministries.

How to download SSC CHSL tier 1 exam:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on Admit Card tab given on the top of the homepage

Click on the link given for your regional SSC

Your regional SSC website will open

Click on the link given to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019 hall ticket

Key in your registration number and date of birth to login

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

