SSC Exam Calendar 2019-20 released, CHSL, CGL, JE, SI exam dates here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar for the year 2019-20. The exam calendar has the dates related to the advertisement, application form, and exam.

SSC CGL

According to the SSC exam calendar 2019-20, SSC CGL tier I exam will be held from June 4 to 19, 2019 in computer based mode, while SSC CGL Tier II exam 2018 will be held from September 11 to 13, 2019.

Accordingly, the Tier III exam of SSC CGL 2018 will be held on December 29, 2019.

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2018 will be held from July 1 to July 26, 2019 in computer based mode. The advertisement and application form for SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2018 will be available from March 5 to April 5, 2019.

SSC CHSL Tier II exam 2018 will be conducted on September 29, 2019.

SSC Junior engineer

The paper I for Junior Engineer (Civil, Engineer and Mechanical) 2018 will be held from September 23 to 27, 2019. The registration for the exam will be available from February 2 to 25, 2019. The paper II for Junior Engineer (Civil, Engineer and Mechanical) 2018 will be conducted on December 29, 2019. The registration for JE Paper I for 2019 will begin on August 1 and will close on August 28, 2019.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

The application form for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2019 will be available from September 17 to October 15, 2019.

SSC sub-inspector (bold)

SSC SI paper II exam 2018 will be held on September 27, 2019.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 16:17 IST