 SSC exam fraud: Four more persons who helped students cheat arrested in Delhi
Apr 03, 2018-Tuesday
New Delhi
SSC exam fraud: Four more persons who helped students cheat arrested in Delhi

They allegedly used screen-sharing software to access computers used by candidates to help them cheat, and charged money in lieu of their services.

education Updated: Apr 03, 2018 20:08 IST
Delhi Police officials talk to SSC exam protesters at Janpath in New Delhi on Saturday.
Delhi Police officials talk to SSC exam protesters at Janpath in New Delhi on Saturday.

Four more persons were arrested on Tuesday on charges of involvement in the Staff Selection Commission examination racket, police said.

The arrested persons -- Kushal Negi, Anup Rao, Neeraj Kumar and Dured Ali -- helped students cheat in SSC online examination through remote access tool software.

They allegedly used screen-sharing software to access computers used by candidates to help them cheat, and charged money in lieu of their services.

“The accused have since been sent in two-day police remand by a Delhi court. We are investigating to find out the candidaes who paid them up to cheat in the recruitment exams,” a police officer said.

On March 27 also, Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force had jointly conducted a raid at a flat in Timarpur area in north Delhi and arrested four persons in the case.

They were members of the inter-state gang that helped candidates cheat in the online examinations of the Staff Selection Commission.

