SSC GD Constable 2018 marks declared at ssc.nic.in

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:35 IST

Staff Selection Commission has released the marks for Constable (GD) examinations on September 16. Candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check their marks from the official website, ssc.nic.in

Candidates may check their individual marks on the official website for a period of one month from September 16 to October 15, 2019.

How to check marks:

1.Visit the official website

2.Candidates must log in by using their registration number and registered password.

3.Click on the Result/marks link appearing on your dashboard

4.Your marks will appear on the display screen

Here’s the direct link of the notification regarding the release of the scorecard for the Constable (GD) examinations.

Earlier the commission released the results of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 in June in which around five lakhs candidates were shortlisted for physical efficiency test.

However, the commission later found discrepancies in some questions and final answer keys and released revised results of Computer Based Exam of Constable on September 12, 2019 in which a total of 5,35,169 candidates have qualified the examinations.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:35 IST