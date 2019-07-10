SSC GD Constable final answer key, question paper released at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer keys and question papers of Computer Based Examination for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. Candidates can check the final answer keys by visiting ssc.nic.in. This SSC GD Constable final answer keys will be available on the website until August 9, 2019.

Here is the direct link to login and see SSC GD Constable final answer keys. Key in your user Id and password (as in the admit card.)

SSC uploaded the marks of candidates of Computer Based Examination for SSC GD Constable examination earlier this month. The commission had on June 20 declared the result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination.

The SSC Constable (GD)2018 exam was held from February 11 to March 11, 2019 in the Computer Based Mode in which 30,41,284 candidates appeared.

Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST in a ratio of 1:10. Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates securing less than 33% marks and Unreserved (UR) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates securing less than 35% marks have not been considered eligible for shortlisting to the PET/ PST.

The exam is being held for the recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles.

