e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / SSC GD Constable PET, PST admit card 2018 for 19K additional candidates released, check schedule here

SSC GD Constable PET, PST admit card 2018 for 19K additional candidates released, check schedule here

SSC GD Constable, CAPF admit card for PST/ PET of additionally shortlisted candidates has been released at crpf.gov.in. The test will begin on February 3, 2020.

education Updated: Feb 01, 2020 10:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CAPF admit card out
SSC CAPF admit card out(CRPF website)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the physical efficiency test/ physical standard test (PET/PST) for the additionally shortlisted 19, 101 candidates from February 3 to 20 for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination, 2018.

Out of the 19, 101 candidates there are a total of 8431 female and 1067 male candidates. SSC has also uploaded the e-admit card for the test on the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. Candidates can download and take a print out of the same. Candidates are advised to bring the printed admit card on the day of the test.

“Out of the 19, 734 additional candidates shortlisted for PST/ PET, 906 candidates who were earlier declared qualified in CBE and shortlisted for PST/OET vide SSC write up dated 20/6/19 and 12/9/19 were given an opportunity to appear in PST/ PET event conducted from 13/8/19 to 5/10/19 at various centres across the country.

Since, 633 candidates appeared and availed opportunity and their final result of PST/ PET already prepared and submitted to SSC, therefore candidates (i.e., qualified- 292 and not qualified- 341) are not been again called for appearing in the PST/ PET event. List of candidates declared as qualified and not qualified in PST/ PET is enclosed ad annexure A. Apart from this, 273 candidates who had not availed opportunity to appear in PST/ PET due to revision in result by SSC vide write up date 12/9/18 are being given an opportunity to do it now and are being issued e-admit card for PST/ PET,” the official notice reads.

Click here to download SSC GD constable admit card 2018

tags
top news
LIVE| ‘Aspirational India, economic development focus of Bugdet 2020’: FM
LIVE| ‘Aspirational India, economic development focus of Bugdet 2020’: FM
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Vinay Sharma’s mercy plea rejected by President Kovind
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Vinay Sharma’s mercy plea rejected by President Kovind
‘Budget will tell us how much BJP cares for Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal takes a jibe
‘Budget will tell us how much BJP cares for Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal takes a jibe
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with ‘bahi-khata’ ahead of speech
Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with ‘bahi-khata’ ahead of speech
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News