SSC GD Constable PET, PST admit card 2018 for 19K additional candidates released, check schedule here

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 10:50 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the physical efficiency test/ physical standard test (PET/PST) for the additionally shortlisted 19, 101 candidates from February 3 to 20 for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination, 2018.

Out of the 19, 101 candidates there are a total of 8431 female and 1067 male candidates. SSC has also uploaded the e-admit card for the test on the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. Candidates can download and take a print out of the same. Candidates are advised to bring the printed admit card on the day of the test.

“Out of the 19, 734 additional candidates shortlisted for PST/ PET, 906 candidates who were earlier declared qualified in CBE and shortlisted for PST/OET vide SSC write up dated 20/6/19 and 12/9/19 were given an opportunity to appear in PST/ PET event conducted from 13/8/19 to 5/10/19 at various centres across the country.

Since, 633 candidates appeared and availed opportunity and their final result of PST/ PET already prepared and submitted to SSC, therefore candidates (i.e., qualified- 292 and not qualified- 341) are not been again called for appearing in the PST/ PET event. List of candidates declared as qualified and not qualified in PST/ PET is enclosed ad annexure A. Apart from this, 273 candidates who had not availed opportunity to appear in PST/ PET due to revision in result by SSC vide write up date 12/9/18 are being given an opportunity to do it now and are being issued e-admit card for PST/ PET,” the official notice reads.

Click here to download SSC GD constable admit card 2018