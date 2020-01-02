e-paper
Home / Education / SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018 admit card released, 1.5 lakh candidates to appear

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018 admit card released, 1.5 lakh candidates to appear

SSC GD Constable, CAPF admit card released for detailed medical examination (DME). Check full details here.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:42 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC GD Constable admit card
SSC GD Constable admit card(SSC)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) round for the recruitment of GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018.

Candidates can download their admit card online at crpf.gov.in

The PET/PST or detailed medical examination of the shortlisted candidates will be held from January 9 to February 13, 2020.

According to an important notice issued by SSC, a total of 150, 548 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the detailed medical exam round. The recruitment drive is conducted to hire 60,210 constables.

Click here to download SSC admit card

