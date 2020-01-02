SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018 admit card released, 1.5 lakh candidates to appear

education

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:42 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) round for the recruitment of GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018.

Candidates can download their admit card online at crpf.gov.in

The PET/PST or detailed medical examination of the shortlisted candidates will be held from January 9 to February 13, 2020.

According to an important notice issued by SSC, a total of 150, 548 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the detailed medical exam round. The recruitment drive is conducted to hire 60,210 constables.

Click here to download SSC admit card