SSC GD constable recruitment admit card 2019,exam dates, direct links and latest updates here
SSC admit card for GD Constable recruitment 2018 has been released. Check steps to download.education Updated: Feb 04, 2019 12:55 IST
SSC GD Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the GD constable recruitment 2018 on the regional website of SSC.
SSC has started releasing the admit cards for GD constable recruitment 2018 exams on its various regional websites. Currently, the southern, western and Madhya Pradesh regions have uploaded the admit cards on their websites. Admit cards for other regions will also be uploaded soon.
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination, 2018 will be held from February 11, 2019 to March 11, 2019
SSC Admit card for G D Constable Recruitment 2018: Steps to check
Visit the official websites of the respective SSC regions
Under the notice section or candidates alert section, find the link to download e-admit card for SSC GD recruitment 2018
Key in your roll number or registration ID number, date of birth and exam centre code and submit
Your admit card will be displayed
Download and take its print out.
Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Southern Region
Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Western Region
Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region
First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:55 IST