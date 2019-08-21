SSC JHT 2019 notification release postponed to August 27

education

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:49 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not yet released the official notification for the recruitment of junior Hindi translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 today on its official website at ssc.nic.in. It was earlier scheduled to be released on August 20.

SSC in an official notice informed that the SSC JHT notification 2019 could not be released due to administrative reasons. It will be released on August 27, 2019.

The official notification will have the total number of vacancies, details of the posts and its eligibility, important dates etc.

Candidates should keep checking the official website of SSC regularly for the notification. With the release of notification, SSC will also start inviting online applications for the same.

How to apply for SSC JHT:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link flashing that reads ‘SSC JHT 2019 notification’

A notification will appear on the screen. Go through it carefully.

GO back to homepage

On the top, click on the ‘Apply online’ tab

Then click on ‘JHT’ column and click on apply online

Fill in the application form correctly

Download the filled application form for future reference.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 09:49 IST