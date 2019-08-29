SSC JHT 2019: Notification released for junior Hindi translators recruitment for various departments
SSC JHT Notification 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of junior Hindi translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination 2019 on its official website at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2019 on its official website at ssc.nic.in
SSC will recruit JHT, SHT and Hindi Pradhyapak for various departments/ ministries and organisations. The online application process has begun from August 27 and will end on September 26. Candidates applying for the posts should not exceed the age limit of 30 years as on 01/01/2020
The first stage computer- based test will be conducted on November 26.
Details of posts and pay scale:
Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service --- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) --- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) -- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
Junior Translator (JT)/Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT --- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Offices -- Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)
Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute (CHTI) -Level-8 (Rs.47600- 151100)
Important dates:
Online application process begins: August 27, 2019
Online application process closes: September 26, 2019
Last date for receipt of applications: September 26, 2019
Last date for making online fee payment: September 28, 2019
Last date for generation of offline Challan: September 28, 2019
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 30, 2019
Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): November 26, 2019
Date of Paper-II (Conventional): To be notified later
How to apply for SSC JHT:
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link flashing that reads ‘SSC JHT 2019 notification’
A notification will appear on the screen. Go through it carefully.
GO back to homepage
On the top, click on the ‘Apply online’ tab
Then click on ‘JHT’ column and click on apply online
Fill in the application form correctly
Download the filled application form for future reference.
First Published: Aug 29, 2019 08:44 IST