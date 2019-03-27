SSC Paper leak: Students who were found with question papers to be counselled by Bhiwandi Police

Six students who were found with question papers in their phones a week ago during the History and Political Science papers will now be counselled by the Bhiwandi Police. After taking the students’ statements their phones were also confiscated for investigation purposes. This has led to a sense of fear in their minds.

Parents of some of these students have approached the police, “My daughter is not eating properly since last few days. Upon hearing about the repeated arrests and investigations in the case she has been stressed continuously. We hence approached the police who have asked us to get them to the police station,” said a parent on condition of anonymity.

“We shall be talking to them and help them understand the situation. We will calm them down as they are only 15 year old and have taken this step probably under pressure,” said Maloji Shinde, Senior Police Inspector, Narpoli Police Station.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 08:15 IST