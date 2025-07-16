Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025: City intimation slip out at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 05:24 pm IST

SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025 city intimation slip has been released. The admit card release date can be checked here. 

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025 city intimation slip on July 16, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Selection Post Phase-XIII Examination, 2025 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The examination will be held on July 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 and August 1, 2025. The admit card will be available for download 4 days before the date of examination.

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations (CBE) of Objective Type Multiple Choice Question for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary (10+2) Level, and Graduation & above levels. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi and English only.

Direct link to download city intimation slip 

SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025: How to download city intimation slip 

To check the city intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the details.

3. The SSC Phase 13 Exam 2025 city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check the city intimation slip and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2423 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on June 2 and concluded on June 23, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

