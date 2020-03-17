e-paper
SSC Selection Post Phase 7 revised result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check details here

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 revised result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check details here

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the revised results online at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:48 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC Selection Post Phase 7 revised result 2020. (Screengrab)
SSC Selection Post Phase 7 revised result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the revised results and cut off for the post of Girl Cadet Instructor on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the revised results online at ssc.nic.in.

The post, Girl Cadet Instructors is reserved only for female candidates. However, it has come to the notice that many male candidates had applied for the said post and 44 male candidates have been shortlisted for next Stage of Scrutiny out of total 139. Hence, the result of the said post has been revised and is available on SSC’s official website.

Cut off marks:

Hindustantimes

Revised Results: 

How to check the results:

1.Visit theofficial website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Important Notice for Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts - Post Category No. CR12419 (Girl Cadet Instructors) & Post Category No. NR12719 (EPABX)”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link that reads, “Revised list of candidates qualified in written exam. for next stage of scrutiny ( for post category no. cr12419 )”

5.Revised results will appear on the display screen

6.Download the results and take its print out for future references.

