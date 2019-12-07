SSC SI, CAPF 2019 exam from December 11, tentative vacancies announced

education

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 13:37 IST

Staff Selection Commission has announced the tentative vacancies for sub inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF exams. The examination will be held from December 11 to 13, 2019.

According to the latest update, there are a total of 2745 vacancies.

Vacancy break- up :

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police- Male -- 132

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police- Female -- 79

Sub-Inspector in CAPFs -- 2534

Scheme of Examination:

The examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

General Intelligence and Reasoning 50/ 50

General Knowledge and General Awareness 50/ 50

Quantitative Aptitude 50/ 50

English Comprehension 50/ 50

